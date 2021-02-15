BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $68,503.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

