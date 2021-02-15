Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $208,318.48 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $208,318.48 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,343.74 or 0.99637342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.00544971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.01016323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00099193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,779,017 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.