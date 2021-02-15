BitCoen Trading 0% Lower This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $101,154.51 and approximately $143.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.76 or 0.00410554 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.43 or 1.00559480 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

