Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $394.20 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $394.20 million and $46.25 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.22 or 0.00044206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01462006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00500877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005377 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

