Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.89 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $13.89 billion and $15.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $744.68 or 0.01531946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,609.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00526893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,656,456 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

