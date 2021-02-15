Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $27,981.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00662292 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

