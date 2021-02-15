Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $412.95 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $28.37 or 0.00058308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $496.85 million and $412.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00343041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00113950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

