Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $10.57 or 0.00021832 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $80,261.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 154,422 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

