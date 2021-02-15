Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $15,668.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00349248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00112274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

