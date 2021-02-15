Bitcoin Rhodium Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

