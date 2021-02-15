Bitcoinus Trading Down 0.2% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.31 and approximately $88.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

