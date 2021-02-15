BitCore Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $2,507.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,374.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.95 or 0.03722968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00438979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $718.87 or 0.01486061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00460222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00334097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,536,570 coins and its circulating supply is 18,035,611 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

