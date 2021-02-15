BitForex Token (BF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $527,328.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BitForex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $527,328.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.64 or 0.00986154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.22 or 0.05178558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,297,982 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

