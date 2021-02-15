BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,118.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.33 million and $32,118.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00296754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002470 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

