BitMax Token Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $182.19 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.