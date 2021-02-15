BitMax Token Trading Up 12.4% This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $158.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00951699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.77 or 0.05105446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

