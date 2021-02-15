Bitnation (XPAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $193,115.71

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $193,115.71 and approximately $895.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 157% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitnation Profile

XPAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

