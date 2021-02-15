Bitradio Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Bitradio has a market cap of $107,252.21 and $48.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013174 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,668,341 coins and its circulating supply is 9,668,337 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

