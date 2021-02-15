BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $370.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,958,890,996 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

