BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $102,591.35 and approximately $29,097.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.