BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0498 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $384,725.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013390 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,487,896 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.