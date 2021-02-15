BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,576 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,968 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

