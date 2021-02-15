BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,399,000 after purchasing an additional 254,654 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 481,988 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

