BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,948,217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of Honeywell International worth $9,111,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

