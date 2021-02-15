BlackRock Inc. Acquires 244,861 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.40% of Broadcom worth $11,391,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.93 on Monday, reaching $486.32. 93,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $487.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

