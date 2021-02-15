BlackRock Inc. Acquires 366,443 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Cigna worth $5,822,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $263,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,124. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.