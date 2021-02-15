BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,760,947 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.56% of Activision Blizzard worth $5,427,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 235,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

