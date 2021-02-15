BlackRock Inc. Acquires 753,183 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.87% of Adobe worth $18,887,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

