BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of AbbVie worth $13,331,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

