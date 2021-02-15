BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,129,999 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.72% of Texas Instruments worth $11,630,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $179.64. 172,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $179.90. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

