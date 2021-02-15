BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,739,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of Citigroup worth $9,602,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

