BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,294,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of Mondelez International worth $5,454,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.19. 527,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

