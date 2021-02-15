BlackRock Inc. Has $10.15 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of Danaher worth $10,153,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

