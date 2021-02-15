BlackRock Inc. Has $10.89 Billion Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.81% of McDonald’s worth $10,889,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $138,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. 172,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

