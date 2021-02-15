BlackRock Inc. Has $13.96 Billion Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.81% of AT&T worth $13,964,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

