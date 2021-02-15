BlackRock Inc. Has $22.13 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $22,134,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.