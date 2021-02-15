BlackRock Inc. Has $5.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,596,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.40% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $5,345,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. 60,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,197. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.