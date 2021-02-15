BlackRock Inc. Has $5.43 Billion Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.46% of The Charles Schwab worth $5,434,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,095,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,200,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 657,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 344,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 503,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,427,594 shares of company stock valued at $75,683,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

