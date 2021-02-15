BlackRock Inc. Has $6.12 Billion Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of General Electric worth $6,118,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,428,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,139.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,978,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

