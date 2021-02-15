BlackRock Inc. Has $6.44 Billion Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.07% of Booking worth $6,444,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,922.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.