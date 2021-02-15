BlackRock Inc. Has $7.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,413,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.01% of Anthem worth $7,196,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 13.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

