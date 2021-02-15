BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.14% of 3M worth $7,196,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,690,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.70. 67,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

