BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of NVIDIA worth $23,394,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.45. 555,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $611.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day moving average of $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

