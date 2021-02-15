BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.31% of Prologis worth $7,595,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 518.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 522,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

