BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,695,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,050,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.20% of T-Mobile US worth $5,352,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 429,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,903,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.68. 137,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

