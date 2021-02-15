BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of Charter Communications worth $6,537,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,695,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $613.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.