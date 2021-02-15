BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,811,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659,871 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of Eli Lilly and worth $9,929,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.29. 97,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,697. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

