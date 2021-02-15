BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $722.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

