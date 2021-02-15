BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,291,599 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.57% of Zoetis worth $6,739,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

ZTS traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.71. 92,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

