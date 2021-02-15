BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of salesforce.com worth $14,557,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.37. The company had a trading volume of 187,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

